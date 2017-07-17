Over 150 pounds of cocaine seized along the Miami River

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered approximately 150 pounds of cocaine aboard a fishing vessel along the Miami River recently.

70 bundles of coke

CBP officers boarded the vessel to process the cargo and crew arriving from the Bahamas and found 70 bundles containing a white powdery substance that field tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Four apprehended

Authorities apprehended four individuals and turned the contraband over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation. The estimated street value of the drugs is $1.8 million.

“Highly trained and experienced CBP Officers work diligently using advanced inspection techniques to prevent the importation of contraband through our ports of entry on a daily basis,” said Miami Seaport Port Director Dylan J. DeFrancisci. “Closing off pathways where drugs are introduced and working closely with our local, state and federal partners in South Florida are key components of our multi-layered, risk-based approach to enhance the security of our borders.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the lead agency for preventing drug trafficking through airports, seaports, and land ports of entry and plays a significant role in the national drug control strategy.

