Fashion designer to represent Jamaica at Mister Supranational 2017 in Poland

Fashion designer Franz Christie was selected to represent Jamaica at the second edition of Mister Supranational in Poland on December 2, 2017. The announcement was made recently during the United Nations Pageants held recently at The Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston.

Jamaica now joins Venezuela as the first countries to announce their representatives for the second staging of Mister Supranational. The mission of the event is to discover new talents for the modeling and television industries and to produce instant celebrities.

Christie, will go up against representatives from 36 countries vying for the title, a modeling contract, cash among other prizes.

Jamaica looking to make its mark

Jamaica will be looking to make its mark on the global pageant stage and will also send a representative to the Miss Supranational competition along with Christie. The fashion designer will be seeking to come away with the title of Mister Supranational 2017. If he wins, he takes over the mantle from Mexico´s Diego Garcy who won the inaugural competition in 2016. Garcy won both the Mr. Supranational Americas and Mr. Elegance titles.

Mister Supranationa 2016, who received his scarf from Srinidhi Shetty, Miss Supranational 2016 won a US$ 10.000 cash prize, a contract with Nowa Scena modeling agency, a trip to Egypt as a VIP guest at Miss Eco 2017, among other prizes.

About Mister Supranational

Mister Supranational aims to revolutionize the industry, being the first competition of this kind to have a super modern and high fashion television production.