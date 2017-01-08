Youth View Awards nominations are out

Jamaican dancehall artist Alkaline dominated charts in 2016 at as the top nominee in the 10th annual Youth View Awards (YVAs) with 10 nods in nine categories.

Incarcerated dancehall artist Vybz Kartel was listed in seven categories from eight nominations and Popaan tied for six with Spice.

Konshens who’s song list includes Girls Dem Sugar and the chart-topper Bruck Off Yuh Back picked up five nominations. Ding Dong and newcomer Shenseea tied with four nods each.