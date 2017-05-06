Wyclef headlines Sounds of Little Haiti

Hip hop star and former member of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean, is headliner for the second Sounds of Little Haiti concert on May 19.

To be held at Little Haiti Cultural Complex in downtown Miami, the event encompasses the diverse Haitian cultural experience.

The Haiti-born Jean, who migrated to Miami at age nine, will head the day-long show’s musical showcase. There is also a cultural walk through the neighborhood of Little Haiti and shopping at the Caribbean Marketplace.

The Sounds of Little Haiti celebrates the contribution of Haitians to South Florida. It will be hosted by Mecca aka Grimo.

Other performers include: Kreyòl La, Dat7 Carnival Band, Rara Lakay, We Them Zoe’s and The Nancy St. Léger Dance Ensemble.