Tuff Gong International to restart vinyl manufacturing

Tuff Gong International, the Kingston based recording studio will be relaunching its vinyl manufacturing services due to a new partnership with Florida based company, Sunpress Vinyl.

However, while Tuff Gong undergoes renovations in the coming months – to reopen in spring, orders will be done by Sunpress housed in reggae pioneer Joe Gibbs’ former Final Vinyl factory.

The joint venture came after record sales hit a 25-year high and with news that vinyl is on track to becoming a billion dollar industry.

Tuff Gong has been facing increasing demand, not only from musicians and labels in the Caribbean, but also from Asia