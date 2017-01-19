Tuff Gong International to restart vinyl manufacturing

Tuff Gong International to restart vinyl manufacturing

Tuff Gong International, the Kingston based recording studio will be relaunching its vinyl manufacturing services due to a new partnership with Florida based company, Sunpress Vinyl.

However, while Tuff Gong undergoes renovations in the coming months  – to reopen in spring, orders will be done by Sunpress housed in reggae pioneer Joe Gibbs’ former Final Vinyl factory.

The joint venture came after record sales hit a 25-year high and with news that vinyl is on track to becoming a billion dollar industry.

Tuff Gong has been facing increasing demand, not only from musicians and labels in the Caribbean, but also from Asia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR