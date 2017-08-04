Trinidad’s Destra injured while performing

Trinidadian soca star Destra Garcia has reportedly broke her ankle after falling from a stage during her performance at a concert in Bermuda on Wednesday night.

Destra was performing at the Cup Match Summer Splash when the incident occurred.

Broke an ankle

Her manager – Brian Morris confirmed the incident and said she broke her ankle.

Known as the Queen of Bacchanal, Destra was joined by several other starts at the concert including Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul.

Destra received the moniker, Queen of Bacchanal because of her Carnival inspired event “Festival of Bacchanal.”

Alter ego Lucy

She also is known for having an alter ego named Lucy who is supposed to personify her more sexual style. In her song released in 2017, “Destra vs. Lucy,” one of the lines sang is, “[Cause] I [will] sing like Destra, but still [work] it like Lucy” which tells listeners that Lucy is the sexual ego, and Destra is the singer.

The sexual ego “Lucy” is speculated to come from the environment of Carnival in Trinidad. Destra’s fondness for her and her music being very sexual is greatly influenced by the ‘sexy’ nature of Carnival. Her continuing to be erotic keeps Carnival “sexy.”

Famous for fashion style

Destra is famous for her fashion style. Due to her radical clothing choices consisting primarily of revealing items like tight, short pants, and low-cut bra tops, she has captivated audiences during her performances. On stage, Destra is wild and explosive in her movements and vocals, sometimes seemingly performing in her own world due to her passion.

She has expressed her music and fashion choices as a merger between American punk rock and Soca. This mix is evident in the instruments used in Destra’s music, as she frequently utilizes rock guitar acoustics with underlying Soca rhythms.