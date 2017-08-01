Third World releases Damian Marley produced single “Eyes Are Up On You”

Celebrating over 40 years in music, Third World, one of Jamaica’s most enduring reggae bands recently released their new single “Eyes Are Up On You” from their upcoming album.

The single and album are both produced by Damian Marley and released on Ghetto Youths International.

Comes full circle

Third World’s bassist Richard Daley explains why this musical process comes full circle. “I had the honor of working with Bob Marley back in the 70s doing some recording in London. How reminiscent it is as I sit in the studio working with Damian Marley. It is the same feeling and vibe, as we record and produce songs like “Eyes Are Up on You.” It is a great musical moment.”

Damian Marley adds to the excitement and says, “I’m proud to be working with my uncles!”

The song is to be followed by a music video. The song and video are reminders actions speak louder than words. “Eyes are up on you, careful what you do, someone is watching you” states the melodic chorus.

The single’s artwork, inspired by Caribbean-influenced street art, is created by Oakland-based artist Ras Terms. The artist was a key figure in Miami’s 80s & 90s graffiti scene. He is of Puerto Rican and Columbian descent.

Third World is currently traveling throughout the United States. The new single will be among the repertoire of hits performed during the tour.

With 10 Grammy nominations, sold-out tours worldwide, a loyal fan base and a catalog of Top 40 Billboard charted smash hits, including “Now That We Found Love,” “96 Degrees in the Shade,” Third World has been one of the most consistently successful reggae bands.

The band’s reggae fusion style mixes R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall, and hip-hop into the genre. That blend makes them one of Jamaica’s most popular crossover acts among international audiences.

They toured and worked with the late Bob Marley and opened for Marley’s first world tour in 1978. Stevie Wonder produced two their albums in the 80’s, and the band also opened for Santana and the Jackson 5 during concerts in Jamaica.

Other artists the band has shared the stage with includes; Bono of U2, Sting, Whitney Houston, Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, Eric Clapton and Marc Anthony. Third World has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with David Letterman, Arsenio Hall Show and others.