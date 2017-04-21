The Wailers return to Palm Beach

The legendary Wailers Band band returns to West Palm Beach to bring its revolutionary sound to the fans on May 17 at Respectable Street.

Steered by famed bassist and founder Aston “Family Man” Barrett, and joined in solidarity with original Wailers’ guitarists Junior Marvin and Donald Kinsey, The Wailers continue to make musical history.

The band is expected to perform all the songs included in Legend, the best-selling reggae album of all-time, with over 15 million copies sold in the US and 25 million copies sold globally. The album is ranked #46 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

From 1973 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman and Junior have carried on the mission to “keep The Wailers together,” just as Bob requested, affirming: “By doing that, you keep me alive through the music.”

In tribute to the late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers present Aston Barrett, Jr. on drums. It’s startling how the young powerhouse delivers in his uncle’s inspiring landmark style. Lead singer Joshua David Barrett is a Rastaman by lifestyle and culture. Josh delivers Bob’s powerful message of Jah love and unity through his performance and interaction with the audience.

Also on stage are singers Shema McGregor, daughter of I Three Judy Mowatt and Hassanah, a multi-cultural singer/songwriter; Owen “Dreadie” Reid on guitar/bass; and Noel Davey, creator of the Sleng Teng Riddim, on keyboards. The performance anchor is engineer Dennis Thompson, the man responsible for The Wailers sound in stadiums, clubs, and studios throughout the 1970s.