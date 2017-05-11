Sweet return for The Melodians

The Melodians released their latest album on May 5, one week after performing at the Skamouth Music Festival in the United Kingdom.

Largely produced by Willie Lindo of South Florida’s Heavybeat Records, The Return of The Melodians Ska—Rocksteady—Reggae hears the trio covering rocksteady classics like Sweet Sensation and You Don’t Need Me.

Trevor McNaughton, who started The Melodians in 1962 with Brent Dowe and Tony Brevett, is the only original member. Dowe died in 2006; Brevett passed away in 2013.

Winston Dias and Taurus Alphonso are the other members of the current lineup. All live in South Florida.

McNaughton is pleased with ‘The Return’ which also features a cover of The Drifters’ I’ll Take You Where The Music’s Playing.

“The good Lord still shining on I an’ I and wi looking forward to taking this to the next level,” he said.

The April 26-28 Skamouth event was their second major performance. In June last year, they performed on the This Is Ska Festival in Rosslau, Germany.

In July, The Melodians are scheduled to appear on the Nowah Reggae Festival in Vilanova, Spain.