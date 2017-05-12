Selassie freed

Promoter of the popular Dub Club, Gabre Selassie, was freed in Kingston’s Parish Court Friday morning.

The Rastafarian sound system operator, whose given name is Carlisle Lee, was pepper-sprayed and handcuffed by police officers who went to his home in Jacks Hill — an upper-class area in St. Andrew parish — on April 23.

They ordered Lee to stop playing the music due to complaints by residents that they were being disturbed.

Selassie was charged with a breach of the Noise Abatement Act, using indecent language and resisting arrest.

The prosecution dropped the charges against him after he provided a copy of the Dub Club Police Permit which gives Selassie permission to keep his weekly event.

The prosecution also criticized the police for acting hastily and without legal reason.

Several persons including Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Culture and Gender Affairs, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange criticized the police action.

The Dub Club is one of the hot spots in Jamaica. It attracts reggae artists, producers and booking agents from the United States and Europe.

It is endorsed by the Jamaica Tourist Board.