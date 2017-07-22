Second helping of ‘God Over Obeah’

Gospel singer turned actor/playwright, Steffan Peninsylin, returns to the local stage on Saturday, July 23 in God Over Obeah.

The self-produced play takes place at Miramar High School.

God Over Obeah premiered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on April 16. It was so popular, promoters decided to bring it closer to Miami.

Gate prize

Patrons have added a big incentive to attend: The gate prize is a 2014 Toyota Camry.

Peninsylin who resides in Port St. Lucie, has steadily built a strong catalog of theater credits, which sees him playing characters in various sketches including the hilarious Granny P.

Support cast

He is supported in God Over Obeah by Sandra Chin who plays Dilly; Sharon Cain; Shirley Peterson as Mada Mary; and Tano Bogle as Paul.

The show will be hosted by comedian Reverend Phillip St. Hope

Allen, a household name in South Florida entertainment. Allen is also involved in charity work throughout the region.