Rohan Gunter shares his Corporate profile

Rohan Gunter has established himself as one of the leading Caribbean comedians in South Florida. Making a mark in the community, however, is serious business.

Gunter was one of 16 persons recently honored at the People Profile Awards at Bailey Hall in Davie.

Gunter, who is originally from East Kingston in Jamaica, received the Corporate Citizen Award.

“It’s a great feeling of accomplishment, winning awards in different categories and from different awards are evidence of something great,” said Gunter.

Since moving to South Florida 10 years ago, Gunter has immersed himself in non-theatrical activities. He supports netball and soccer competitions, and performs for charities such as the Get Well Ministry.

Comedy is his bread and butter. He keeps busy performing as a party MC, at church functions, baby showers, radio and television shows.

As for his standup routine, topics are largely West Indian. But there’s room for one famous person — President Donald Trump.

“As a comedian you have to be current and he is current, so yes I do include him in some of my sets,” said Gunter.

At last week’s event, another Jamaican comedian, Oliver Samuels, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Deejay Anthony “Papa Michigan” Fairclough was given the Special Award.

– Howard Campbell