Rihanna stalker vows to pursue her relentlessly after being released

An obsessed Rihanna fan has vowed to keep stalking her.

The stalker, Salmir Feratovic, made the vow after being released from custody following his arrest outside the Barbadian superstar’s luxury New York apartment building last week.

The stalker, Salmir Feratovic, is back on the streets after pleading guilty to criminal trespass following his arrest on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old stalker was photographed in handcuffs in the vicinity of Rihanna’s upscale apartment building, after previously being stopped outside the same address twice in 2016.

Prosecutors wanted Feratovic to be held for five days after his most recent arrest – a request to which the judge agreed – but he was released on Wednesday afternoon due to time already served.

Feratovic was booked for criminal trespass.

He has reportedly said his arrest will not deter him from his “relentless pursuit” of Rihanna.