Rihanna moves up on Billboard Top Money makers list.

Barbados superstar Rihanna is now ranked 12th on the Billboard Top Money Makers list. This is based on earnings the singer made in 2016. This ranking places her above popular entertainers like Sir Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Sia, and Selena Gomez.

She came in third in on-demand audio (2 billion) and first in on-demand video (1.3 billion), and earned $10.1 million in master recording royalties, ranking fourth.

Edging Rhiaana out of the 11th spot was Billy “Pianoman” Joel.

Beyonce tops list

Perennial popular American singer and actress Beyonce topped the list. In 2016 Beyonce made a whopping US$62.1 million — $20 million more than the No. 2 act Guns N’ Roses. The bulk of Beyonce’s 2016 income came from her Formation World Tour, in support of her sixth album, Lemonade.

In third place, Bruce Springsteen had 2016’s second-highest-grossing tour, yielding over $40 million. Rihanna’s on and off main-squeeze Drake placed fourth with $37 million which included royalties of $23.7 million, and some $14 million for his summer tour with Future.

Fifth-placed went to singer Adele is rolling in cash., sixth to Coldplay, seventh to Justin Bieber, eighth to Country star Luke Bryan.

In ninth place, Kanye West ranked as the second-highest-grossing rapper behind Drake, while Kenny Chesney placed 10th.