Reggae Month sounds off

The Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) organized Reggae Month 2017 is underway.

Now in its tenth year running, Reggae Month, showcases a variety of events including live events as well as business and educational forums.

The month officially kicked off on Sunday January 29 with a church service followed by a special edition of the Dub Club at Skyline Drive in St Andrew.

On Wednesday February 1, the first of three Reggae Wednesdays concert at the Mandela Park in Half Way Tree was held. The concert was a tribute to the life and works of the Crown Prince Dennis Brown and featured performances from Christopher Martin, Warrior King, Jah9, Christopher Ellis, Prophecy, D Major, Lymie Murray , Skalareg and Dennis Brown’s daughter Marla Brown. There was also a special performance from Brown’s friend and protégé, Freddy McGregor.

All artistes were backed by Lloyd Parkes and We The People Band.

Apart from live concerts, JaRIA has also organized forums such as “Open Universities” and its annual Honors Awards which will see a number of personalities, who have paid their dues in building the product, being feted.

Those to be honored this year include; Rita Marley, Robbie Lyn, Half Pint, Chris Blackwell, GT Taylor and Winston ‘Merritone’ Blake.

The organizers have also endorsed a number of events, including the Red Rose For Gregory Concert at the Constant Spring Golf Club, the weekly Weddy Weddy dance at Stone Love’s Kingston headquarters, Wappinz Thursdays in Coburn Gardens, The Bob Marley Birthday Celebration, Beres In Negril and Vinyl Thursdays at the Regal Plaza.