Mr. Vegas to release Gospel Album, Soul Therapy

Jamaican dancehall artist, Mr. Vegas is releasing a new track off of his gospel album “Soul Therapy”, which is set to be released in February says it “will be well received. It has a very strong message that many people can relate to,” he said.

His upcoming release of “All That & More” will be officially released on Friday and is produced on the MV Music label. Its rhythm was created by Dutch musician Rowen Reecks. An accompanying video is slated for the end of this month.