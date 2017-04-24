Marley brothers light up Kaya Fest

A light drizzle blessed the Bayfront Park Saturday evening as the band kicked off Kaya, Bob Marley’s timeless ode to marijuana.

It was a fitting intro for five of his sons who thrilled the full house with a blend of the reggae icon’s songs and their hits.



Ziggy, the eldest, acknowledged the family reunion late in the hour-long set which was the highlight of the first Kaya Fest.

“Is a long since me an’ brothers don’t perform together. It’s great share this with you,” he declared.

Along with Stephen, Ky-mani, Julian and Damian he gave an entertaining performance that saw them taking turns on Marley classics like Rastaman Vibration, So Much Trouble, The Heathen, Easy Skanking, Is This Love and Punky Reggae Party.

They were preceded by well-received performances by Inner CIrcle, Sean Paul, Wyclef Jean, Jo Mersa Marley and Skip Marley.

Closing act Lauryn Hill was off her game but it was an encouraging debut which is the brainchild of Stephen Marley. Held under the banner, ‘Educatíon Over Recreatíon’, it promoted the economic and lifestyle benefits of marijuana.