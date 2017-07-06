Maki B, the unconventional reggae-Rasta

He was once a teenage government technology consultant, been to Harvard twice, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, and has networked with some of the brightest young minds in technology. But for all his technological achievements, Makonnen Blake-Hannah, or Maki B, his musical moniker, has chosen to pursue his dream of making a mark in Reggae music.

The home-schooled son of former government senator and Rastafari matriarch Barbara Blake Hannah, Maki B is determined to bring a high-tech message to the ears of the oppressed and those thirsty for knowledge.

He plans to do so without sinking into the mire of debauchery.

“I’m not a ‘conventional’ musician in any sense of the word. I’m not here to “buss” or get famous. I’m here to spread a message of freedom and unity with equal rights and justice for all. My inspiration is the divine glory of His Imperial Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie I The First. JAH! RASTAFARI! Being an artist/producer is just an expression for me and my thoughts in musical form,” he told CNW.

‘Maki B’ has been forging ahead by bringing positive messages in the form of Reggae, dancehall and hip hop.

“It’s a revolution and an evolution. The elders like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh laid the foundation that I can carry on so we have to keep the vibe alive,” he said.

His single, Red Eye, has been steadily gaining in popularity. His other popular single, Real Talk, featuring Rseenal, will be featured on his upcoming debut album scheduled to be released soon.

To pigeon-hole ‘Maki B’ as only a reggae artist would do injustice to his varied talents. He’s also a songwriter, producer, and engineer who has worked for a roster of artists too long to mention.

His technological feats are also numerous. He was Jamaica’s delegate to the 1998 M.I.T. Media Lab Junior Summit in Boston, Mass; a member of Award Winning 1999 Think Quest International Website, a lecturer at the Jimmy Carter Center Tour of 6 Guyana schools, and Youth advisor/webmaster to former Jamaican Minister of Technology Phillip Paulwell. He helped introduce the first and most successful cellphone service provider in Jamaica, Digicel, among other achievements.

Now he has his sights firmly set on making a positive difference in the entertainment arena. “We are keeping it grounded, positive and upful,” he said.

