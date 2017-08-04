Jimmy Cliff to be honored during Jamaica’s Independence celebrations

Reggae icon, Jimmy Cliff, will be recognized by the Jamaican government at the Jamaica 55 Grand Gala on Sunday, along with former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga.

Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia “Babsy” Grange conveyed the information recently to the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Pioneer of Jamaican music

Grange described Jimmy Cliff as a “pioneer of the music, who has carried Jamaican music to the world.”

The veteran artiste and actor will also be honored in his native city of Montego Bay in the western parish of St. James, during the Independence period, with Gloucester Avenue being renamed in his honor.

Jimmy Cliff who was born James Chambers in Somerset, St. James in 1948, started having musical successes at the age of 14. He is a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, piano, conga and keyboard), and multi-talented.

Movie role

In 1972, he starred in the role of Ivan in movie – ‘The Harder They Come’ which pull audiences to this day. He also was featured in the movie Club Paradise.

Recording hits

Music fans may know Cliff for the popularity of history haunting, spiritual-like hit “Many Rivers to Cross.” However, his wide repertoire of recordings include other hits like: “Wonderful World, Beautiful People“, “You Can Get It If You Really Want“, “The Harder They Come“, “Reggae Night” and “Hakuna Matata“, and his covers of Cat Stevens‘ “Wild World” and Johnny Nash‘s “I Can See Clearly Now” from the film Cool Runnings.

Cliff was previously honored by the Jamaican government. He is the only living musician to hold the Order of Merit, the highest honor that can be granted by the Jamaican government for achievements in the arts and sciences.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2010.

The Grand Gala, which is the premier entertainment event for the celebration of Jamaica’s Independence, will feature scores of popular artistes, representing several Jamaican music forms.