It was all Bliss at Oracabessa

Dexta Daps lived up to his prime billing at the Oracabessa BLISS show at Eisenhower Park, Long Island, New York. The deejay put on an entertaining set for the thousands of fans.

Despite early morning rain and overcast skies, dancehall and culinary lovers turned out in their numbers.

Dexta Daps scored with his anthem 7eleven, Morning Love, the catchy Shabba Madda Pot and songs from his new EP, Intro.

He was almost upstaged by 71-year-old grandmother, Veronica Sibbles, a cousin of rocksteady great Leroy Sibbles of The Heptones.

She showed off her dancing skills to a current dancehall song.

Patrons feasted on food from celebrity chefs Andre Fowles, 2X Food Network’s Chopped Champion; La-Niece Lyew, executive chef and owner of Milk River Restaurant; Patrick Simpson, executive chef at BB Kings and Chef Chrissy, executive chef and owner of A Place To Go in Westchester, New York.

The all-inclusive party featured music by Rory from Stone Love; Renaissance Disco with Jazzy T and Delano, Captain Collin Hinds of FAME FM and New York-based Road International and Dubbmaster Chris.