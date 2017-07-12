Get Those Dancing Shoes Ready for Where It’s At Reunion

For Jamaican youth who wanted to show off their dance moves and rub shoulders with reggae stars, Where It’s At was the place to be in the 1970s.

The half-hour television show with a format similar to Soul Train in the United States went off the air in 1982. But to diehard fans like Paul Johnson, the memories linger.

“My generation has a lot of respect for Where It’s At. It set the trend for how we dressed, how we ate,” he said.

On August 26, Johnson and former Where It’s At dancers and fans will gather at Temple Beth Emet in Cooper City for a reunion event. The Reunion will be hosted by Baldwin “Boppy Boo” Howe, one of the original stars of the show. Alphonso Walker, who also produced and hosted the program, is also involved.

Since launching a Where It’s At alumnus Facebook page in June, Johnson said as many as 100 persons (mainly former dancers) have joined. These fans live in Jamaica, Florida, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and Canada.

Where It’s At debuted on the government-run Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JNC) in 1972. Instantly popular, it also attracted established and emerging popular artists.

Johnson, who is from rural Trelawny parish in Jamaica, has lived in South Florida for over 30 years. He has promoted several live shows featuring top acts like veteran Jamaican entertainer Leroy Sibbles.

