Frankie Paul lauded for his contribution to Jamaican music

Jamaica’s Minister of Entertainment and Culture, Olivia “Babsy” Grange has expressed sorrow at the passing of the Jamaican reggae/dancehall artiste Frankie Paul.

The reggae artiste died late Thursday following a long illness.

In a release issued shortly after his death, Grange said although she was aware of Paul’s recent illness, his death came as a surprise.

Grange recalled Frankie Paul’s contribution to the music since the 1980s, and the inspiration he had become to people with disabilities, especially the blind and the visually impaired.

“Frankie Paul was an extremely talented artiste and musical genius whose skills earned him the title of ‘Jamaica’s Stevie Wonder’ due to his visual impairment, his vocal prowess and skill with musical instruments. It was not surprising that when Stevie Wonder came to Jamaica in October, 1975 to perform