Four cops in hot water over Alkaline video

Four Jamaican police officers are in hot water and face disciplinary action after a high command probe revealed that they played roles in deejay Alkaline’s controversial ‘After All’ music video.

The visual depicts corrupt cops, gun violence and a female dressed in police wear ‘ performing’ a sexual act on Alkaline.

The police have gathered “necessary information”and embarked on an administrative investigation. Another probe by their Criminal Investigation Branch will determine whether the guns used in the video are authentic or props.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo, ordered the investigation after backlash over the negative portrayal of cops in the video. In it, the woman in a police uniform performs a sexual act on the popular artist before informing him that a member of his crew is actually an undercover cop.

The police have identified at least four of their colleagues in the video, and confirmed that a marked police service vehicle was used. If they are found guilty, they will be subject to disciplinary sanctions to be handed down by Quallo.

Under the rules of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, activities which are not consistent with policy guidelines and any duty conducted outside of the official program, breaches the Anti-Corruption Policy.

Alkaline, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, is the hottest name in Jamaican dancehall. In February, he was arrested by the police for alleged connection with a murder in Kingston, the Jamaica capitol, but was released without charge after three days in custody.