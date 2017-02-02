Karyl Walker

The month of February is officially Reggae Month in Jamaica. The month also signals the birth of two of Jamaica’s greatest musical ambassadors, The Reggae King Robert Nesta Marley, OM and the Crown Prince, Dennis Emmanuel Brown would have celebrated their birthday on the first and the sixth of the month respectively.

Both are no longer with us in the flesh but the vastness of their catalogue of works is so telling that their music is still a staple for the lovers of music that it will last for perhaps time immemorial.

Dennis Brown is gifted with honeyed vocals and an unmatched stage presence. So much so that even Marley himself was quoted as saying that the Crown Prince, affectionately called ‘D Brown’, was his favorite singer.

D Brown, is arguably Jamaica’s most popular singer despite Marley’s international exploits. The strains of his Here I Come, Foundation, Stop Your Fighting and If I Had The World, to name few, are still popular enough to eject loud whistles and horn blasts at dances, clubs and live events when they are rotated.

Dennis Brown during his abbreviated sojourn on earth, was so effective a performer that for years on end, he was billed to bring the curtains down on an event such as Sting which saw many other performers who were blessed with the popular hits of the day cower at the thought of closing the event.

He also gave his best whenever he appeared on the now defunct, Reggae Sunsplash, where patrons would wait in the droves until sometimes as late as 10 in the morning to enjoy the great man as he strutted his musical stuff.

The Honorable Robert Nesta Marley is without a doubt, Jamaica’s greatest musical ambassador. Marley has been awarded by Time Magazine with the album and song of the century in the process overshadowing a slew of international stars including, Michael Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr and Elvis Presley.

Marley has also been awarded with four stars on the Hollywood walk of fame.

His work transcended entertainment as his music was a powerful political tool that inspired oppressed people in the world over and was one of the driving forces behind the birth of the anti-apartheid movement and the freedom fight of the colonized people of Zimbabwe and Angola.

The name Marley still earns significant revenue for the island of Jamaica as his legacy lives on through his offspring who all have carved out their own niche in the entertainment arena.

The work of these two icons of Reggae music has common threads. It has made the world a better and more enjoyable place.

All hail the King and Crown Prince of Reggae.