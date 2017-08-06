Dream of a show!

No longer are Caribbean people in the background of American entertainment. That’s the opinion of Tamika Bickham, Miramar Cultural Center’s Communications and Audience Development Manager.

“We’re bringing Broadway to Miramar to open a door for local talent, because that type of talent is right here in our backyard,” she said.

And that they did.

Broadway to Broward County

The inaugural Broward County-funded Broadway Festival of South Florida brought Broadway to Broward County July 21-23 at Miramar Cultural Center. The Festival celebrated musical theater and provided aspiring performers access to Broadway insiders, while promoting tourism in Broward County through the arts.

Dreamgirls

One of the shows that was a hit was Dreamgirls in Concert starring American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones.

Dreamgirls is a chronicle of Michael Bennett’s 1981 musical which depicts the rise and fall of African-Americans in the music industry. The local production had a strong Caribbean cast.

Jamaican-American

The role of Deena Jones was played by Kahalifa White, born in New York to Jamaican parents; she sang her heart out.

White said it was her first musical but she has been singing for years in different capacities. A past student of University of Central Florida, she first became interested in singing when she participated in a high school musical.

“I love to sing, God gave me the gift,” she said.

With her small frame, one would not believe she has such colossal ‘pipes’. She shows tremendous promise.

Bahamian-American

Marty (Benjamin Carlton) is from The Bahamas, and played the role of a music manager.

“I acted in grade school but lost touch as I got older. A few years ago, I wrote on a vision board I would get back into acting,” he explained. “Later, my friend Jonathan reached out and said he had a small role on a play that he thinks I should try out for. I auditioned and was offered a much bigger role and did extremely well. That was my Thespian reboot. Since then I’ve been cast for three plays and several TV shows and films.”

Haitian American

Angeline Fontaine, who played a stepsister, is of Haitian descent. She has done a couple of television commercials, voiceovers and appeared on Bloodline, the Netflix original series. She describes herself as “very fun, dedicated, and a go-getter, I love my craft and the arts.”

Surinam American

One of the backup singers, Joanne (NayomiBraaf) has roots in Suriname. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in fine arts and music theater.

“I’m a proud Suriname-American girl who always remembers God given talent is what got me where I am and will take me further.”

Jones as Effie Melody White was awesome. For the role, she drew on the “passion of Jennifer Holiday and the persistence of Jennifer Hudson.”

Brenda, an audience member, was impressed.

“I really enjoyed myself. The play had everything. It was funny, emotional and Effie has this awesome voice .She sounded like a songbird.”