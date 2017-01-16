Dominica denies reaching agreement with Jamaican dancehall artist

Dominica has “categorically” denied media reports that it had reached an agreement with the Jamaican dancehall artist, Tommy Lee Sparta, who was prevented from entering the island in February 2014.

On Friday, Attorney General Levi Peter told a news conference that no multi-million dollar settlement, as being reported by some regional media houses, had been reached with the singer.

“There is no settlement …with Tommy Lee Sparta. The situation is as it was previously reported to the media which is that there were discussions ongoing between legal representatives of Tommy Lee Sparta and the government of Dominica…which was being conducted…through the Office of the Attorney General in Jamaica.

Tommy Lee, 26,whose real name is Leroy Russell, was scheduled to perform at a concert in February 2014, when on his arrival with three members of his team – Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace – they were all denied entry, detained and deported the following day.

The Dominica government said its action was based in the interest of public safety as several organizations, including the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches, had denounced the artist’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.