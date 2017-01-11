Jamaica music producer Andre Gordon, also known as DJ Frass, has landed his second entry on the Billboard Reggae album chart in eight months with a six-track EP on his Double Murda rhythm debuts at number 11 on the chart with first-week sales of 59 copies. Not his first time seeing the chart, Gordon secured a spot last year with Alkaline’s New Level Unlocked, which he produced.

The Double Murda EP features the songs Badness It Name by Alkaline, Triple Murda by Mavado, Burna by I-Octane, Murda by Flexx and Chase Cross, Dem Bat Fly Gone by Spookie Brain Tear and 3 Star, and Gangsta Nuh Lef Dem Gun by Hazard.

Release the Bound, an EP by Matisyahu holds firm in the number nine spot with sales showing 1,313 to date, while Double Up by Iration is at number ten with 1,295 copies.