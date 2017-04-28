Diverse cast for Best Of The Best

This year’s Best Of The Best concert, scheduled for May 28 at Bayfront Park in Miami, will have its most diverse cast yet. The eleventh renewal is heavy on dancehall, but co-promoter DJ Jabba says the team also went for old school reggae and soca to satisfy a wide demographic.

“We have something for everybody,” he assured.

Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Spice, Charly Blacks, Dexta Daps and I-Octane are the dancehall artistes confirmed to perform. Josey Wales, Brigadier Jerry and General Trees who came up through the sound system circuit during the 1980s will provide the old school flavor. Mad Cobra, best known for the ’90s monster hit Flex, represents that era.

Soca acts Patrice Roberts and Lyrical from Trinidad and Tobago and Julien Believe of The Bahamas, will also be at Best Of The Best.

The theme is a contrast to 2016 that was dominated by so-called foundation singers. Last year’s event reportedly drew 19,000 fans which Jabba describes as a “joyful situation”.

Best Of The Best has traditionally featured Jamaican performers. But Jabba points out that with South Florida home to people from other Caribbean countries, it is important promoters reach out to them.

”We’re showing them love for the love they’ve shown us over the years,” he said.