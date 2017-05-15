Dexta Daps goes All White

Deejay Dexta Daps, one of the hottest acts in dancehall music, will perform at the ‘All White, All Inclusive Premium Day Party’, scheduled for Eisenhower Park in Long Island, New York on May 29.

The event is part of Irie Jam Radio’s Operation Bliss on Memorial Day Weekend.

“We are very excited to welcome Dexta Daps to Long Island and to Oracabessa Bliss,” said event organizer DJ Roy of Irie Jam. “He is a fan favorite plus New York is his home away from home which is why we booked him.”

Dexta Daps has endeared himself to fans in the tri-state area with songs like 7eleven, Shabba Madda Pot, Dreaming, Pretty Nicky, Morning Love and Jealous Ova, his steamy duet with Tifa.

The All White Party kicks off at noon and ends 8:pm. It includes a food village, fashion show and music by some of Jamaica’s top sound system selectors such as Rory Gilligan (of Stone Love fame); Renaissance Disco with Jazzy T and Delano and Collin Hinds of FAME FM.