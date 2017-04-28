Déjà vu presents from Nina to Lauryn

In an effort to highlight the arduous journey traversed by the balck female musician and performer, Déjà Vu Theatre Productions Inc will present a jazz concert honoring two of Black America’s greatest female ambassadors, Nina Simone and Lauryn Hill.

The concert, which will be held at the Luxurious Banquet Hall in Lauderhill, Florida on May 6, will feature two rising talents. Abia Cilon will be portraying Nina Simone and Tanya Marie Greaves will portray Lauryn Hill.

The two young talents are students of jazz and music on a wiser scale and will pay tribute in song to the two icons.

Founder and President of the Caribbean/American-infused theater company known as Déjà Vu, Sharon Cummings, has a noble vision of uniting the Caribbean community and its non-Caribbean friends in one cause.

From Nina to Simone will also serve as a fundraiser for the upcoming “Ms. Lou In Color” production for our annual tribute for Caribbean Heritage month.

“We find that there are so many talented young people within our local community, but are lacking the opportunity of an outlet We at Déjà vu theatre provides that outlet that allows them to soar. We do not always have to import the talents. Our community artist studied long and hard in honing their skills to pursue their dreams, these are our daughters, sons, nieces, nephews, cousins etc. Shouldn’t we at least support them?” Cummings said.

We hope you will come out and support our effort in showcasing these wonderful performers, it will be a soulful evening, reflection on the struggle for acceptance and love.

Master of ceremonies for the event will be Sophia Nicholson.