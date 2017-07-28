Chronixx still smiles on Billboard Reggae Album Chart

For the second straight week, Chronixx tops the Billboard Reggae Album Chart with Chronology, his first album.

Released July 7, the set has 16 songs including fan favorites Smile Jamaica and Spanish Town Rocking.

Born Jamar McNaughton on October 10, 1992,Chronixx, is a popular Jamaican reggae artist. His stage name replaced the name “Little Chronicle” which he was given because of his father, the singer “Chronicle”.

“Reggae Revival”

Chronixx and his music has been branded as a “Reggae Revival”, alongside other reggae musicians including Dre Island, Jah Bouks, Jah9, Protoje, Kelissa, Jesse Royal, Keznamdi and Kabaka Pyramid, his lyrical content revolves around themes of anti-war, romantic declarations and resiliency.

Other reggae placements

At number two on Billboard are EDM maestros Major Lazer with Know No Better.

Falling Into Place, a former number one from California band Rebelution, is number three. Another Sunshine State band, The Expendables, are at number four with their EP, Moment.

Get Up!, an EP from American band 77 Jefferson, completes the top five.

Rounding the Billboard Reggae Album’s Top 10 are: Revelation Part II: The Fruit Of Life (Stephen Marley); Soca Gold 2017 (Various Artists); Lost In Paradise (Common Kings); Ziggy Marley (Ziggy Marley); Good Life (Collie Buddz).