CAL dedicates plane in honor of Calypsonian

Trinidadian calypsonian Dr. McCartha Linda Sandy Lewis, better known as Calypso Rose, was hailed for her contribution to Caribbean culture when Caribbean Airlines (CAL) dedicated one of its 737 jets in her honor. The formal commissioning of the aircraft took place last week. The signage on the nose of the aircraft was unveiled by three TNT government ministers: Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; Minister of Tourism Shamfa Cudjoe and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Chairman of Caribbean Airlines Sameer Ronnie Mohammed and Rose’s international manager, Jean Michel Gilbert were present at the function.

.Rose was, however, absent from the function but watched live from Lyon in France where she was scheduled to perform.

Winner of World Music Album of the Year

The entertainer is the first Soca artiste to win the World Music Album of the Year for her latest album “Far From Home.” She was awarded at the French Victories de la Musique award ceremony in Paris on February 10.

In 1978 she made history when she won the Calypso King title, with her renditions “I Thank Thee” and “Her Majesty.” This forced the organizers of the competition to change competition’s title to Calypso Monarch.

She began writing songs at age 15 and now at age 77 has penned more than 800 tunes.

Music video

The music video for the song “Far From Home”, which was shown on board the aircraft, features Rose at the controls of a vintage aircraft and many scenes of her native Tobago.

“We must protect what she has and continues to give to us as a nation and celebrate her talent, beauty and enormous star power on the world stage,” said Mohammed who praised Rose as a source of great pride and inspiration, noting that she continues to champion the Caribbean brand at the age of 77.

He said the airline is discussing with her management team some other honors including travel benefits such as complimentary Caribbean Miles for three years and complimentary Caribbean Club membership.

That is in addition to putting the celebrated album “Far From Home” and the documentary “The Lioness of the Jungle”, which is based on Rose’s life, on its in-flight playlist.

Some of Calypso’s Rose greatest hit songs were, Calypso Queen, DO Dem Back, Constable Rose, Far from Home and Gimme More Tempo.