Reggae legend Bunny Wailer has launched the Bunny Wailer Museum in the Washington Gardens area of Kingston, Jamaica on April 9.

The singer, an original member of The Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, turned 70 the following day. And the Bunny Wailer Museum was a great way to celebrate.

“It means a lot…the Bunny Wailer Museum relates to things I have done over the years. We have a Bob Marley Museum an’ a Peter Tosh Museum so it’s appropriate for me open one at this time,” he said.

The Bunny Wailer Museum site

The site that houses the Bunny Wailer museum is special to Wailer. It was owned by his father, Thaddeus ‘Shut’ Livingston who died in 1991 on Bunny Wailer’s birthday.

Photos, original album covers and a document signifying a change in The Wailers Tuff Gang record company to Tuff Gong, are some of the pieces on show at the museum.

Bunny Wailer’s awards including three Grammys, his boyhood bamboo guitar and a gramophone that belonged to his father, are also displayed.

The Bunny Wailer museum launch is part of a series marking the singer/songwriter’s birthday. He is the sole survivor of the famed Wailers troika. Marley died from cancer in May 1981 at age 36 while Tosh was murdered at his St Andrew home in September 1987 at age 42.

A few images of Bunny Wailer that could be a part of the Bunny Wailer Museum 1 of 8

Three of Wailer’s children, Tamara, Sasha and Asadenaki, and grandson Mark, attended the opening.

Stranger Cole, Fred Locks, Capleton and Dre Tosh were some of the artistes at the event.