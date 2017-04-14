Bunny Wailer launches Museum in Kingston, Jamaica

Bunny Wailer launches Bunny Wailer museum

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer has launched the Bunny Wailer Museum in the Washington Gardens area of Kingston, Jamaica on April 9.

The singer, an original member of The Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, turned 70 the following day. And the Bunny Wailer Museum was a great way to celebrate.

“It means a lot…the Bunny Wailer Museum relates to things I have done over the years. We have a Bob Marley Museum an’ a Peter Tosh Museum so it’s appropriate for me open one at this time,” he said.

The Bunny Wailer Museum site

The site that houses the Bunny Wailer museum is special to Wailer. It was owned by his father, Thaddeus ‘Shut’ Livingston who died in 1991 on Bunny Wailer’s birthday.

Photos, original album covers and a document signifying a change in The Wailers Tuff Gang record company to Tuff Gong, are some of the pieces on show at the museum.

Bunny Wailer’s awards including three Grammys, his boyhood bamboo guitar and a gramophone that belonged to his father, are also displayed.

The Bunny Wailer museum launch is part of a series marking the singer/songwriter’s birthday. He is the sole survivor of the famed Wailers troika. Marley died from cancer in May 1981 at age 36 while Tosh was murdered at his St Andrew home in September 1987 at age 42.

A few images of Bunny Wailer that could be a part of the Bunny Wailer Museum
bob marley and the wailers-bunny wailer museum
Bob Marley and the Wailers at the Kensington Hotel in London, 1980
Bob Marley Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer Bunny Wailer museum
A young Bob marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer
bunny wailer marijuana bunny wailer museum
Bunny Wailer smoking marijuana
bunny wailer performing
Bunny Wailer in concert 19
Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer museum edna manley college
Bunny Wailer chilling out with Peter Tosh and a friend at the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica
Young Bob Marley Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer Bunny Wailer museum
Teenagers Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh

Three of Wailer’s children, Tamara, Sasha and Asadenaki, and grandson Mark, attended the opening.

Stranger Cole, Fred Locks, Capleton and Dre Tosh were some of the artistes at the event.

