Bunny Wailer launches museum

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer launched his museum in the Washington Gardens area of Kingston, Jamaica on April 9.

The singer, an original member of The Wailers with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, turned 70 the following day.

“It means a lot…A museum relates to things an artiste has done over the years. We have a Bob Marley Museum an’ a Peter Tosh Museum so it’s appropriate for me open one at this time,” he said.

The site that houses the museum is special to Wailer. It was owned by his father, Thaddeus ‘Shut’ Livingston who died in 1991 on Wailer’s birthday.

Photos, original album covers and a document signifying a change in The Wailers Tuff Gang record company to Tuff Gong, are some of the pieces on show at the museum.

Bunny Wailer’s awards including three Grammys, his boyhood bamboo guitar and a gramophone that belonged to his father, are also displayed.

The museum launch is part of a series marking the singer/songwriter’s birthday. He is the sole survivor of the famed Wailers troika. Marley died from cancer in May 1981 at age 36 while Tosh was murdered at his St Andrew home in September 1987 at age 42.

Three of Wailer’s children, Tamara, Sasha and Asadenaki, and grandson Mark, attended the opening.

Stranger Cole, Fred Locks, Capleton and Dre Tosh were some of the artistes at the event.