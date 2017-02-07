Can’t get we outa the race

Lost Bob Marley recordings found in London hotel basement

A set of Bob Marley recordings, that were previously believed to have been lost, were found after more than 40 years.

The tapes were found in the dank basement of a run down hotel in London and, as luck would have it have been restored.

The tapes are reported to be the original, high-quality live recordings of the Reggae King’s performances in London and Paris between 1974 and 1978.

Tracks include No Woman No Cry, Jamming and Exodus.

The recordings were at first believed to be ruined beyond repair, due to water damage.

They were discovered in a run-down hotel in Kensal Rise, north-west London, where Marley and the Wailers lodged during their European tours in the mid-1970s.

They were found when Joe Gatt, a Marley fan and London businessman, took a phone call from a friend, who had found them while doing a building refuse clearance.

From the 13 reel-to-reel analogue master tapes, 10 were fully restored, two were blank and one was beyond repair. The restoration effort lasted for one year and cost £25,000 (US$31,200).

The recordings are from concerts at the Lyceum in London (1975), the Hammersmith Odeon (1976), the Rainbow, also in London (1977), and the Pavilion de Paris (1978).

The discovery of the lost tapes is expected to rake in additional millions more in revenue for the Marley estate.