Baha Men are Back in Business

The Baha Men are pleased with the reception from their July 4 concert at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The Bahamian group, who are synonymous with the 2000 soca hit, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out,’ performed to an audience of approximately 5,000. According to their manager Paul Easton, the audience loved them.

“I think we met our objective of satisfying the audience. It’s the first show the band has played since 2015 and we are thrilled with the response,” Easton told CNW.

The Baha Men were opening act for veteran rock band The Romantics who closed the show.

According to Easton other gigs are on the horizon for The Baha Men which was formed in Nassau in 1980.

“We have another show coming up in at Disney World in Orlando on the Labor Day weekend and other promoters have also reached out to us,” he said.

Originally known as High Voltage, The Baha Men initially focused on disco and funk. They performed regularly in nightclubs and hotels in The Bahamas and released several self-produced albums.

Their first album, 1992’s ‘Junkanoo’, included the local hit ‘Back to The Island’. Another album ‘Kalik’ followed in 1994. That album contained another hit, ‘Dancing in The Moonlight’. But it was ‘Who Let The Dogs Out’, a cover of Trinidadian Anslem Douglas’ Doggie, that made the group internationally famous.

It earned them band a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2000.

The group is currently promoting their latest album, ‘Ride With Me’, released in 2015.

