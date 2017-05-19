Bad Royale to perform at EDX in St. Thomas

The increasingly popular EDM sound makes its way to the US Virgin Islands on June 3 with the EDX event. Dubbed ‘EDX Full Flight’, it takes place at the Sugar Bay Resort & Spa in St. Thomas.

Promoted by a team of Jamaicans, EDX parties in Jamaica have been quite the draw in Kingston, the Jamaica capital, and rural St. Ann parish where it was held last year.

According to co-promoter Mark Tracey, the decision was taken to have a show in St. Thomas after a promoter there heard about the success of their 2016 show.

“He received rave reviews and he reached out to us….and as they say, the rest is history,” said Tracey.

Local EDM and soca selector, DJ Blak, is one of the headliners for EDX Full Flight. So too Bad Royale, an EDM quartet from California, and Jamaican reggae singer Christopher Martin who reportedly has a big following in the USVI.

John Gazi, another ‘homeboy’, will also show off his skills.

Bad Royale are also scheduled on EDX Touch Down, which takes place in Kingston on July 1.

Tickets go on sale, online, on May 20.

Thanks to mega-selling acts like Major Lazer and Skrillex, EDM (Electronic Dance Music) is one of the most listened-to genres during the last decade.