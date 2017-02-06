Look out world Adahzeh is coming.

The all-female band has been making waves with their unique brand of Reggae and have been gaining recognition with their singles Island Girl, Critically low and Good Vibes.

Formed in 2013, the musical aggregation was formed through the vision of Karissa Palmer- band leader and keyboardist, of creating an all-female band. She later discovered Tara Williams (Guitarist) and Tashana Barnett (Drummer). This vision manifested when her sister Chevanese Palmer (Bass guitarists) had no choice but to join her on this musical voyage. They got the name ‘Adahzeh’, from a close friend, which translates into the ‘King’s Daughter’.

Adahzeh classifies themselves as ‘change agents for society’ by breathing new life into reggae music with their contemporary sounds. Their style of music is influenced by Ska, Reggae, Dancehall and Pop.

In addition to their congruent sound, these Jamaican songbirds have the perfect mix of personality and radiate an authentic oneness that reflects into their music. They are comfortable with the group’s dynamics, understand each other and know how to capitalize on each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

The group has been making waves outside of Jamaica’s shores and were rewarded for their efforts in Poland at the World Reggae Contest, where they were one of five finalists out of 75 bands. They have also been highlighted on the world renowned Reggae Sumfest in 2016, St. Mary Mi Come From, and the Jamaica Cancer Society-promoted Relay For Life event.

Adahzeh have also performed at the recent staging of Rebel Salute.

The group is also set to appear on ‘BBC 1xtra live’ which is hosted by David Rodigan and Seani B, Reggae Jam Jamaica, the Youth View Awards and the Dwight Richard and Dean Fraser-promoted Musical Enchantment’, in February.

the sky is the limit for this talented group of ladies who are flying Jamaica’s flag high.