35 years of Bam Bam

Resurgent deejay Sister Nancy is headliner for Sister Nancy and Friends, a show scheduled for the Brooklyn Bowl in New York on May 25.

The event celebrates the 35th anniversary of her classic hit song, Bam Bam. She will be supported by several guests including Rice and Peas and Queen Majesty.

Produced by Winston Riley, Bam Bam was released in 1982 on the legendary Stalag rhythm. It was the big break for Sister Nancy, the younger sister of deejay Brigadier Jerry.

Three years ago, the song was used in a television commercial for a new Reebok (Skyscape Forever) sneaker. The 30-second ad featured Australian model Miranda Kerr, who became famous in 2007 as the face of Victoria’s Secret.

Sister Nancy currently lives in New Jersey.