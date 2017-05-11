Carib stars tell their story on Before The Fame

Some of Caribbean music’s most popular entertainers will tell their pre-star stories on a new television program to air in Florida this summer.

Before The Fame is the name of the show. It is the brainchild of Mike Sherman, who produced the popular On The Mike program on CBS TV in Miami some years ago.

Sherman told Caribbean National weekly that he has a number of interviews in the bag already and is ready to roll. He did not give details about what station will broadcast Before The Fame, but said it will have a distinct West Indian flavor.

“We will sit down with friends, managers, publicists, etc and go down memory lane of such celebrities such as Shaggy, Pitbull, Flo Rida, DJ Khaled, Katie Perry, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and many more,” he said.

Already, Sherman has interviewed Shaggy, Lunchmoney Lewis, Ian Lewis of Inner Circle, Kevin Lyttle of St. Vincent and Jason Derulo, who has Haitian heritage.

The New Jersey-born Sherman is CEO of Universal Media Group Inc which is based in Boca Raton. He hopes Before The Fame will have similar success as On The Mike which ran for seven seasons.

It also has a segment called The Wave Of Fame which focuses on upcoming artists from the Caribbean including Omi, who had a massive 2015 with Cheerleader.