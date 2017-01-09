Jamaica Musical Theatre Company to put on ‘The Wiz’

The Wiz, originally casted with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, will be performed for the Jamaica Junior Theatre’s 2017 production, by the Jamaica Musical Theatre Company (JMTC) at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. This is the JMTC’s second staging of the musical, the first time was in 2005 when it was performed by senior members of the company.

The Wiz is directed by Damion Radcliffe, drama teacher at Campion College, writer, actor, and director who has had great success with his group, The Independent Actors’ Movement, and productions of Anancy Chapati have been well received by Jamaican audiences and critics.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is an American children’s novel written by author L. Frank Baum, originally published in 1900. The 1970s Broadway production of The Wiz, with an all-black cast, won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Wizard of Oz s a story that reminds us of the importance of appreciating what we have rather than going in search of happiness outside of ourselves.

Production dates for The Wiz run from until February 19, 2017.