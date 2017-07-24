Days before another Jamaica Diaspora Conference there are criticisms which indicate a serious misunderstanding by some within the Diaspora

Most of the criticism are that these biennial conferences are fruitless, because very little result from the conferences that helps Jamaicans living overseas, the Diaspora.

Nothing but a vacation

Some regard these conferences as “nothing but a vacation” for delegates attending from the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This year’s conference (July 23 to 26) is billed as the Jamaica 55 Diaspora Conference. Its association with the celebration of Jamaica’s 55th independence anniversary elevates the criticism of delegations going on a vacation.

Inappropriate conference name

The misunderstanding surrounding these conferences may lie in the conference name. There possibly would be less criticism if the conferences were named, The Jamaican Conference for the Diaspora.

Essential the conference is a forum. and correlated exhibition of Jamaican private and public businesses, to attract the support of Jamaican overseas,

The conference is not a Jamaican Diaspora Conference in the real sense. It’s not a conference organized to address problems and issues that afflict Jamaicans living overseas. It would be impractical to place these issues on the agenda of a conference planned by Jamaicans and focusing on issuing relative to Jamaica,

Reference is often made to the Israeli and Irish Diaspora as an ideal example of Diasporic organizations. A closer look at these two Diaspora depicts organized units that function autonomously. They effectively cope with the issues related to their respective Diaspora primarily in the US, through strong infrastructures. With their unified organizations, these Diaspora are better able to relate positively with their respective homelands.

Frankly, Jamaica needs tremendous help in various areas. Most of the Jamaicans living overseas are comparatively better-off financially than those residing in Jamaica. Jamaicans in the Diaspora are definitely in a better position to provide assistance in Jamaica’s continuous development. Therefore, one understands the Jamaican government making overtures to target this assistance. A conference for the Jamaican Diaspora is one such method.

History of conference

Historically, the attempt to formalize relationships between Jamaica and its Diaspora solidified in 2004. This was the initiative of the Jamaican government lead by Prime Minister Percival J. Patterson. It was never an initiative rooted within the Diaspora.

The first Jamaican Diaspora Conference in Kingston in 2004 approved the establishment of a Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board. The members were perceived as advisors to the government on how the Diaspora can assist the Jamaican government and institutions in meeting their objectives.

Diaspora needs

However, the Diaspora has its own peculiar needs and issues to be dealt with. These are not issues to be addressed by the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory board as it’s constructed. This board has little resources to solve matters directly related to the Diaspora.

Anyone going to next week’s Diaspora conference expecting to find solutions to issues within the Diaspora will be disappointed. This is not the purpose of the conference.

Recently, a passionate discussion among Jamaicans in South Florida re the needs of the Diaspora in the US revealed a litany of complaints. These include: The Diaspora not having its own television or radio station; the Diaspora not owning its own financial institution – bank or credit union; the absence of a unit to help Jamaicans migrating to the US assimilate into the America community; the absence of a focal physical unit that addresses the myriad issues that impact the Diaspora. Most of the complaints are valid, and if realistically addressed could serve to unify the Diaspora. The passionate expressions of the need to address these complaints indicate there’s much work to be done within the Diaspora.

Diaspora conference within the Diaspora

This work is not the responsibility of the Jamaica government, nor Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board. This work won’t be implemented successfully until the Jamaican Diaspora find it possible to build a formidable organization with relevant leadership, human and financial resources.

People will be attending the Jamaica Diaspora Conference next week to discuss ways in which the Diaspora can invest its resources to develop Jamaica. Now, it’s the Diaspora turn to plan a conference to determine how it can develop and help itself.