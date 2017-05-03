Americans learned serious lessons in those first 100-days

Some people can hardly be blamed if they question: if the term of a US president is approximately 1,460 days, why is so much attention being placed on a new president’s achievements in the first 100 days of his tenure?

With a job as vitally important, and far ranging as the US presidency, some expect the first 100 days would be more of a probationary period allowing a new president to become acquainted with the demands and technicalities of the office. However, over the past several presidencies, Americans have been weaned to expect significant achievement from new presidents in their first 100-days in office.

Unfortunately, in the first 100-days of the incumbent president nothing significant was achieved. In fact, there are those who are surprised that the incumbent even succeeded in reaching this questionable 100-days milestone.

However, over these 100-days all has not been lost. There have been lessons learned over the period.

It was learned that the incumbent is extremely disillusioned. He reminds many of the story of the Emperor who was so vain he walked around his empire naked, firmly believing those who told him, he was wearing the most beautiful robe. It’s difficult to find another comparison for the incumbent president referring to the ‘achievements’ of his first 100-days as the most successful of any US president in US history.

The first 100 days revealed the unwillingness of Americans to sit behind walls and complain about their government. More American may have taken to streets in cities across America since January 20 to protests various policies, or demand policies not being considered, than in any other 100-day period.

The period has also revealed the nation is even more divided than was originally envisaged on November 8 last year. Approximately half of the country have indicated their willingness to support the policies of the incumbent president and administration regardless of the negative effect of those policies on the majority of the population. Meanwhile the other half remain firm in opposition to the policies and the administration.

Regardless of the efforts of Republicans to repeal or rewrite it, these past 100 days revealed the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, is entrenched in the American system. Americans want the affordable healthcare program President Obama offered them. They want the program to be improved on, to be more affordable, not repealed.

Americans learned since January 20 that the nation’s judicial system is a strong foil to a president and administration who seeks to by-pass checks-and-balances implicit in the US Constitution. Without a strong US judicial system, an absurd immigration system based on bigotry might have been implemented after January 20.

Significantly, despite almost daily criticism of it as “fake” and “dishonest” over these 100-days the American media has stood firm. Because it has stood firm pointing out the flaws and inconsistencies in the White House it has been chastised. But through the media’s relentless effort, Americans are apprised of various incidents and types of behavior that have made them aware and alert for any potential eventuality.

The past 100-days has starkly borne out that America has a serious leadership gap not only in the White House, but in the Democratic Party. Where is the new leadership of that Party that can earnestly unite the party, and prepare to take back the Senate, the House and the presidency?

This may be the greatest revelation of the first 100 days of the incumbent administration currently in Washington. Through a plethora of false starts, questionable attempts at legislation, blatant mendacious statements, Americans with potential leadership quality seem to have grown more disenchanted with Washington and its ability to function favorably for the nation. This is a situation that needs urgent remedy. Despite all the modern technological advances, Americans cannot be led by robots. America needs quality men and women to step into leadership roles before matters get even worse.