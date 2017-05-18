Rice and Peas (Jamaican Style)

Rice and Peas is a side dish known widely throughout the Caribbean and West Indies. Many have their variation on how to create this mouth watering side dish. Here we will be learning a recipe to make the Jamaican style version of rice and peas. Based on several online recipes that can be found online.

What you’ll need:

8 ounces of red kidney beans

1 quart of water

16 ounces of chicken broth, stock, (optional) or water

½ cup of coconut milk

2 teaspoons of fresh thyme leaves

½ teaspoon of ground allspice

2 scallions, finely chopped

½ cup of chopped white onion

2 minced garlic cloves

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ teaspoon of kosher salt

1 whole scotch bonnet pepper

2 ¼ cups of long grain rice

What you need to do:

1. Rinse and sort beans and place in a stockpot

2. Cover with several inches of water and soak overnight (if beans are dried). Boil gently for 3 minutes, remove from heat, and let it rest for one hour.

3. Drain and rinse the beans. If you are using canned beans you can ignore steps one through three and proceed with the remainder of the recipe.

4. Add beans to the pot. Boil together with chicken stock, water, and coconut milk

5. Cover and reduce heat, let it simmer for one and a half to two hours or until the beans are tender.

6. Add thyme, allspice, scallions, onion, garlic, scotch bonnet, uncooked rice, salt and pepper.

7. Make sure the liquid is at least one inch over the rice, if not add more stock or water.

8. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and let it simmer for 30 minutes or until rice is tender.

9. Serve to hungry friends and family as the side dish.