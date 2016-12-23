Reinvent your cooking with award-winning recipe ideas

Inspiration from award-winning recipes adds pizzazz to everyday dishes

Are you stuck in a cooking rut? It’s common to cycle the same dishes over and over, but at some point your taste buds will crave something new. Maybe it’s time to shake things up.

Whether it’s trying new recipes or simply adding fresh flavors to your standard go-to meals, it’s easy to add pizzazz to your cooking. Simply look to top food trends used by chefs and recipe winners across the country. Try using some:

Ancient grains

Superior eggs

Brines

Meal swaps

Local ingredients

Johnny Cakes and Lobster Eggs Benedict

what you’ll need:

Johnny Cakes

1 cup stone ground white corn meal

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup corn kernels

1 1/4 cups boiling water

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

butter for greasing pan

Maple Brown Butter

4 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons real maple syrup

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, chopped

4 Eggland’s Best Eggs (large)

1/2 pound cooked lobster meat, pulled into pieces

1 tablespoon fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

what to do:

Combine cornmeal, sugar and salt in a medium mixing bowl. Add corn kernels. Slowly whisk boiling water into dry mixture. Combine butter and vanilla in a small bowl then stir into batter. Let batter sit for 5-10 minutes. Heat an electric or 12-inch non-stick skillet on medium heat. When hot, lightly grease with a little butter. Drop batter by the soup spoonful onto skillet, making a 3-1/2 to 4-inch circles. It will make about eight. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until slightly brown on edges and golden. Turn and cook 4-5 more minutes until golden. For the Maple Brown Butter, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a 8-inch skillet on medium low heat. Cook and watch carefully until it turns frothy and slightly brown. Remove from heat immediately. Stir in maple syrup and tarragon. Meanwhile, bring 4 cups water to a simmer in a 10-inch non-stick skillet. Carefully crack eggs, one at a time into the low simmering water. Poach for about 3 minutes or to desired doneness. Dip lobster meat into poaching water for 30 seconds to heat then remove. Place and overlap two Johnny Cakes onto each plate. Place one egg onto two Johnny Cakes. Top with equal portions of lobster and drizzle maple brown butter over all. Sprinkle on parsley and serve.

brandpointcontent.com