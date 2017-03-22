By Celina DeCastro

One of the familiar side dishes in Panama is that of the double fried green plantain, called Patacones in Panama but in other countries this is called Tostones. Often paired with any meal, including breakfast, this fried plantain borders between a chip and a fruit. It can be served with a sunny side up egg for breakfast, as a side to Panamanian arroz con pollo (chicken and rice), or can be eaten by itself. This crispy treat as well as other traditional foods reflects the various Spanish, American, Afro-Caribbean and indigenous influences on the Panamanian culture.

What you’ll need:

Un-ripened green plantains (the amount varies on how much you would like to make)

Vegetable oil

Salt

What to do: