Recipe: Panamanian Ojaldas (Fried Bread)
This common Panamanian breakfast dish can be found throughout the country, but you don’t need a plane ticket to Panama to have this dish. With the most basic ingredients, one can include this dish alongside their eggs and bacon in the morning.
What you’ll need:
- 2 cups of flour
- ¾ cups of water
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of yeast
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
What to do:
- Add all ingredients together and knead the mixture.
- Take pieces and flatten then.
- In a pan with oil (separate from the ingredient list), fry the flattened dough until light brown
- Serve to hungry friends and family.