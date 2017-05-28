Recipe: Panamanian Ojaldas (Fried Bread)

This common Panamanian breakfast dish can be found throughout the country, but you don’t need a plane ticket to Panama to have this dish. With the most basic ingredients, one can include this dish alongside their eggs and bacon in the morning.

What you’ll need:

2 cups of flour

¾ cups of water

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

2 teaspoons of yeast

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

What to do: