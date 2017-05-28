Recipe: Panamanian Ojaldas (Fried Bread)

Ojalda

Recipe: Panamanian Ojaldas (Fried Bread)

This common Panamanian breakfast dish can be found throughout the country, but you don’t need a plane ticket to Panama to have this dish. With the most basic ingredients, one can include this dish alongside their eggs and bacon in the morning.

What you’ll need:

  • 2 cups of flour
  • ¾ cups of water
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of yeast
  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

What to do:

  1. Add all ingredients together and knead the mixture.
  2. Take pieces and flatten then.
  3. In a pan with oil (separate from the ingredient list), fry the flattened dough until light brown
  4. Serve to hungry friends and family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR