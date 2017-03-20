Recipe: National Dish (St. Kitts and Nevis)

By Celina DeCastro

St. Kitts and Nevis is considered to have one of longest recorded history in the Caribbean countries. It was said the first settlers by Native Americans 500 years before the Europeans arrived to the island. This island is not only rich in history, but rich in cuisine and tropical beauty as well. The national dish of St. Kitts and Nevis consists of stewed salt-fish, spicy plantains, seasoned breadfruit, and coconut dumplings.

Stewed Saltfish:

What you’ll need:

1 lb of saltfish

1 green pepper diced

1 lb of chopped tomatoes

5 cloves of chopped garlic

4 tbsp of vegetable oil

2 tbsp ofo margarine

6 finely chopped scallions

2 tbsp of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

What to do:

Soak salt-fish overnight then boil in freshwater until tender Drain water, remove bones, scales, and flake. Heat oil in large saucepan. Add pepper scallions, onion, and garlic. Cover and let cook for 5 minutes over low heat, while occasionally stirring. Add tomatoes and simmer over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add saltfish, butter, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover the stew and simmer over low heat for 5 minutes.

Spicy Plantains:

What you’ll need

3 medium sized ripe plantains, peeled and chopped into half inch pieces

2 tbsp of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 small onion grated

1/4 tsp of salt

1/4 tsp of hot sauce or finely chopped pepper

Oil for frying

What to do:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl, toss until ingredients are well mixed. Fry in batches until golden brown and cooked Remove from oil and drain on paper towel

Seasoned Breadfruit

3 cups fill of breadfruit chopped into 1 inch pieces

2 tbsp of oil

1 tbsp of unsalted butter or margarine

1/2 cup of diced red pepper

1 medium chopped onion

4 garlic cloves crushed

2 tbsp of fresh parsley chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cip of chicken broth

1/4 tbsp of salt

1 tsp fresh ground pepper

What to do:

Melt butter into a heavy pan over medium heat, then add oil. Add onions and cook for 5 to 8 minutes until golden, stir often Add garlic, thyme and chopped peppers, sauté for 30 seconds. Remove from heat. Add breadfruit with chicken broth. Toss gently to blend and heat through. Season with salt and pepper.

Coconut Dumplings

What you’ll need

1/2 cup of grated coconut

1 ½ cups of flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp margarine

1/2 cup of water

What to do: