Recipe: Mais Moulin (Haiti)

In need of mixing it up in the morning? Try Mais Moulin, the Haitian equivalent of grits. With corn being a major staple in Haiti, it is typically served at breakfast with a side of avocados and served with Fish or eggs. Some people will even mix in black beans to give it an extra protein boost. In Haiti, many farmers start they day off with a huge plate to give them the energy they need to their work done.
What you’ll need:
- 2 Cups of Coarse Cornmeal
- 2 Cups of chopped spinach
- 1/2 tomato Diced
- 1/2 Onion Diced
- 1 tsp All purpose Seasoning
- 1 Maggie Chicken Bouillon Cube
- Salt to taste
- 2 Tbs Olive oil
- 1 Tbs Tomato Paste
- 2 Cups of Water
What to do:
- In a medium size pot, sauté Onions and tomatoes with the olive oil.
- Add the chicken bouillon and continue to mix until it dissolves.
- Add the spinach and continue mixing.
- Add the tomato paste and water.
- Raise the heat to high and bring the water to a boil.
- Add the salt and cornmeal and stir for 5 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to medium and place the lid on the put.
- Allow the cornmeal to cook for 15 min or until desired texture. Occasionally mix to prevent clumping. You may add a little more water if needed.
- Serve with a side of sliced Avocadoes.