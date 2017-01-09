Recipe: Mais Moulin (Haiti)

In need of mixing it up in the morning? Try Mais Moulin, the Haitian equivalent of grits. With corn being a major staple in Haiti, it is typically served at breakfast with a side of avocados and served with Fish or eggs. Some people will even mix in black beans to give it an extra protein boost. In Haiti, many farmers start they day off with a huge plate to give them the energy they need to their work done.

What you’ll need:

2 Cups of Coarse Cornmeal

2 Cups of chopped spinach

1/2 tomato Diced

1/2 Onion Diced

1 tsp All purpose Seasoning

1 Maggie Chicken Bouillon Cube

Salt to taste

2 Tbs Olive oil

1 Tbs Tomato Paste

2 Cups of Water

What to do: