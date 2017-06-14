Recipe: Mackerel Rundown

The term “rundown” is used to describe a thick sauce made of coconut milk boiled down with seasonings until it begins to form a custard. Salted or pickled Mackerel cooked down in this sauce is a popular Jamaican delicacy. However, you can use any salted fish, like cod or herring to make a tasty rundown.

Ingredients

2 pounds Salted/Pickled Mackerel

2 Medium Coconuts

8 cups Water

1 medium Onion, sliced

3 cloves Garlic, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 stalks escallion/green onion, chopped

3 slices of scotch bonnet pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme



Prep Mackerel (to reduce salt)

1. Remove the bones from Mackeral

2. Cut fish into 2-inch to 3-inch pieces and place in bowl

3. Pour boiling water over fish until covered; let sit for a half hour

4. Drain water and set fish aside

Make Coconut Milk

1. Remove flesh from coconuts and cut into small pieces

2. Using blender, in four batches, puree coconut with 8 cups of water

3. Use strainer to remove and squeeze coconut from water

Rundown

1. Pour coconut milk into saucepan and bring to boil

2. Stir milk using Medium-High heat until it reduces to a thick custard and oil is visible on top

3. Add onion, garlic, tomato, escallion, scotch bonnet pepper and thyme to pan and stir

4. Sautee seasonings in coconut custard until onions are transparent

5. Add fish, skin side down, to pan and cover with sauce

6. Turn heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes until fish is cooked

Serve hot with boiled green bananas and boiled dumplings.